Bargain asking price: Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target to be allowed surprise move for just £54m

Dean Huijsen in action for Real Madrid against Benfica (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal could reportedly be in luck as Real Madrid are reportedly already prepared to consider selling Dean Huijsen.

The talented young centre-back joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth last summer after some hugely impressive form in the Premier League.

Huijsen hasn’t been entirely convincing since the big move to the Bernabeu, however, and Fichajes report that he could now be available for just £54m.

The Spanish outlet does not name any specific clubs looking into signing Huijsen, but he was very strongly linked with all three of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea less than a year ago.

Dean Huijsen will surely still be on the radar of Premier League clubs

As reported by Fabrizio Romano last summer, Huijsen was being eyed up by all three of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, as per his post on X below…

?? Dean Huijsen scores, gets his 4th MOTM Award… with his future set to be decided soon, probably this month. Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all involved in the race to sign Spanish CB with £50m release clause. The ‘Chill guy’, assessing all options ahead of decision. pic.twitter.com/VOZiGpYM7G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2025

Huijsen’s fine form during his time at Bournemouth surely means those clubs would still be keen if there really were a genuine possibility of him coming back to England already.

Fichajes also state that the Spain international could cost just £4m more than Real paid for him in the summer, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

That’s not a bad price to be paying for a talented young player who is perhaps just going through a bit of a wobbly spell due to being at a new club going through changes of managers and other issues this season.

Dean Huijsen could surely still be an important signing for Liverpool

Arsenal already have a lot of quality and depth in defence, so it probably wouldn’t make much sense for them to target Huijsen as a priority.

Liverpool, however, look in urgent need of strengthening in that department after conceding a lot of goals this season, and with Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract.

We’d still rate this as a superb signing for LFC – a strong fit for their current needs, and reportedly available for a very generous price…

Dean Huijsen TOTAL SCORE: 19/25 Transfer fee **** Performance *** Achievements *** Career phase **** Squad need *****

