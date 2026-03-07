14 G/A star puts Arsenal on alert as he's open to transfer away from Euro giants

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international has not quite been at his best so far this season, contributing a total of eight goals and six assists across 30 games in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

It seems Kvaratskhelia is now open to leaving PSG and this has Arsenal on alert and eyeing up a potential transfer, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Arsenal could do with someone like Kvaratskhelia as an upgrade on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, though it’s also not clear if this deal would be worth the risk right now after the former Napoli man’s slump in form.

The pros and cons of Arsenal signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

It’s hard to predict how a player’s form might change at any time, with Kvaratskhelia looking superb during his time at Napoli and for PSG last season when he helped the club win the Champions League.

The 25-year-old surely has it in him to get back to his best again, and perhaps a change of scene is what he needs, with Mikel Arteta often doing well to improve players at Arsenal.

With that in mind, we’ve used our Transfer Fit rating system (find out how it works here) to give him the following score…

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee * Performance ** Achievements ***** Career phase ***** Squad need ****

Kvaratskhelia would surely not come cheap, and it’s not often we see Arsenal going all out with a big-money move for one player, with Declan Rice the only real exception in their history.

All in all, there might be some logic in splashing the cash on Kvaratskhelia, but the uncertainty of moving for a player struggling for form in a weaker league certainly loses the deal points as far as we’re concerned.