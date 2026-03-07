Leeds initiate talks to sign AC Milan ace

Santiago Gimenez celebrates scoring for AC Milan (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly alongside Sunderland in eyeing up a move for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexico international has had a mixed career in recent times, but overall he looks like he could be a good option to strengthen Leeds’ forward line.

Leeds and Sunderland have looked at Gimenez before and it now seems they’re expected to revive their interest in him, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen if Gimenez will definitely be on the move, but he hasn’t been entirely convincing for Milan, so probably could be someone who’s realistically available in the near future.

Santiago Gimenez transfer could be worth the gamble for Leeds United

Gimenez has a career total of 99 goals for club and country, with his best form coming during a spell with Feyenoord.

The 24-year-old has just seven goals in 30 games for Milan in two seasons with the club, though he previously impressed with 65 goals in 105 appearances while he was in the Netherlands.

Gimenez also has a fairly underwhelming total of six goals in 46 caps for the Mexican national team, so it remains to be seen how he’d get on in the Premier League.

LUFC do need a striker, however, and can’t afford to be too picky, so if this deal can be done on the cheap it could end up being decent business just to strengthen the depth in Daniel Farke’s side.