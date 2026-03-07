(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have no plans to sanction an exit for Ao Tanaka, according to the latest from Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke.

Despite a recent lack of minutes in the Premier League, the Japanese international remains a vital part of Daniel Farke’s side.

Pete O’Rourke on Ao Tanaka future at Leeds United

Speaking on the player’s situation, Pete O’Rourke highlighted that while Tanaka hasn’t been a fixture in the starting lineup lately, his departure is not on the cards.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, he said:

“It’ll be an interesting one. I still think he’s got a role to play for Leeds.

“He’s obviously been on the bench for the last six Premier League games. Leeds have got this starting eleven that they’re sticking with right now, with Stach, Ampadu and Gruev in midfield.

“He’s obviously struggled for appearances in recent weeks, but has still made 22 appearances in all competitions and popped up with three goals.

“I don’t think Leeds would be pushing him out the door right now. He’s still a important squad player for the club and I’m sure he will remain that until the end of the season as well.”

Midfield competition and Tactical shifts

Ao Tanaka impressed at the start of the season, however, a combination of nagging injuries and a slight dip in form saw him lose his place in the starting XI.

The situation was further complicated by Daniel Farke’s tactical evolution.

To solidify the midfield, Farke has pivoted to a more robust trio of Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu, and Ilia Gruev.

This setup has provided the defensive stability Leeds lacked earlier in the campaign, making it difficult for Tanaka to break back into the fold.

Competition Played Starts Goals Assists Premier League 20 7 2 0 FA Cup 2 2 1 0 Total 22 9 3 0

With Leeds fighting to stay in the Premier League, it remains to be seen how the final position impacts their transfer plans going into the summer.

But for now, it is believed that the club will keep hold of the Japanese international.