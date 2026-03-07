Liverpool directors ready to launch €80m offer for Chelsea transfer target

Murillo in action for Nottingham Forest against Brighton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s sporting directors are reportedly ready to launch an offer of around €80m for the transfer of Nottingham Forest central defender Murillo.

Murillo is also a target for Chelsea, as we’ve previously reported, but after his superb form for Forest it makes sense that other big clubs could also be keen on the Brazilian.

Liverpool are now being strongly linked with Murillo by Fichajes, with the Reds looking for the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

The report states that the Reds are accelerating their efforts to sign Murillo due to the fact that Konate looks set to leave as he nears the end of his contract.

Murillo looks ideal to replace Ibrahima Konate

Murillo has shown his quality in the Premier League, even if Forest as a whole haven’t been at their best this season, and his age and price tag makes him a strong fit for LFC.

Using our Transfer Fit rating system, we’ve scored Murillo as a 19/25 match for Liverpool’s needs, even if he wouldn’t come cheap.

Murillo TOTAL SCORE: 19/25 Transfer fee *** Performance **** Achievements ** Career phase ***** Squad need *****

While he’s lacking the experience of playing for a top club and winning silverware, he has at least shown what he can do against Premier League forwards.

Still, Konate won’t be easy to replace, so if Liverpool can perhaps find a slightly stronger fit then it might be worth it, even if there are only a few points in it.

Chelsea could also surely do with Murillo due to their issues in defence this season, with Wesley Fofana struggling with both fitness and form, while the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo not quite looking like they should be starting regularly for a top four club.