(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly beaten arch-rivals Manchester City to the signature of American wonderkid Noah “Dash” Allen, according to the latest reports from BallerzScout.

The 14-year-old sensation, who has already drawn comparisons to USMNT icon Christian Pulisic, is the latest high-profile youth prospect to join the Reds’ burgeoning academy at Kirkby.

The move marks a significant victory for Liverpool’s recruitment team, as they have managed to secure a talent that had previously been training within the Manchester City setup as recently as late 2024.

Liverpool complete signing of Noah Allen

The young winger, widely known by the nickname “Dash” due to his explosive pace, recently completed a successful trial on Merseyside.

During his time at the academy, Allen reportedly shone in several fixtures, notably netting a goal against Birmingham City that sealed the club’s decision to offer a permanent spot in their youth ranks.

Born in 2012, Allen’s journey has come full circle; he was born in England before moving to the United States at a young age.

After developing his skills in the Colorado Rapids youth system, he has now returned to the UK to begin his professional journey with the Premier League leaders.

Player profile: Who is Noah Allen?

At just 14 years old, Allen is already being heralded as one of the standout American prospects of his generation.

He is primary a right-winger, but capable of operating as a creative “Number 10.”

Known for his blistering pace, Allen has elite technical skill, and a “star-man” charisma on the pitch.

Regarded as one of the brightest talents to emerge from America, all eyes will now be on the young attacker who will now hope to develop into a top player at Liverpool.