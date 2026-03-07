Manchester United must secure Champions League to land Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United face a defining summer transfer window, but their hopes of securing top targets Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton appear to hinge entirely on qualifying for the Champions League.

According to recent report from The Sun, the Red Devils may be priced out of a move for the England internationals if they fail to secure a top-four finish.

While United have long identified both players as the ideal successors to the departing Casemiro, the financial and competitive hurdles are mounting.

Manchester United fight for top four finish

The race for European football has intensified following Manchester United’s first defeat under interim manager Michael Carrick, a late 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Despite the setback, United remain third in the Premier League with 51 points, currently holding their position over Aston Villa on goal difference.

However, the margin for error is non-existent. Both Chelsea and Liverpool sit just three points behind with 48 points each, making the upcoming fixtures against fellow top-four hopefuls critical.

As per the report, for United, the cost of failure extends beyond the pitch; well-placed sources suggest they cannot compete with Manchester City’s potential salary offer for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, valued at nearly £90 million, without the revenue of Europe’s elite competition.

Manchester United midfield reinforcement a priority

United’s pursuit of Wharton and Anderson highlights a glaring historical issue at Old Trafford.

The club has earmarked the engine room as their absolute priority for the summer, a necessary move considering they have recruited only two out-and-out central midfielders in the last eight years.

Adam Wharton, who has been a standout for Crystal Palace and recently earned a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England setup, reportedly has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ allowing him to leave for a fee between £60 million and £65 million.

However, the 22-year-old is said to be “keen on only joining a club in the Champions League,” effectively placing a “Europe or bust” ultimatum on United’s recruitment team.

With rivals like Liverpool and Manchester City also monitoring the duo, United’s ability to provide Champions League football will be the deciding factor in whether they finally fix their long-standing midfield deficiencies.