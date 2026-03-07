(Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport / Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah could play a decisive role in determining the future of Cody Gakpo at Liverpool, according to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown.

Cody Gakpo’s future at the club was uncertain last summer with Bayern Munich showing strong interest in signing him.

However, the Reds ultimately decided to keep Gakpo while selling Luis Diaz to Bayern instead, with the Netherlands international subsequently committing his future to the club by signing a new contract.

Mohamed Salah set to decide Cody Gakpo future at Liverpool

Despite signing a deal, Gakpo’s poor performances this season has resulted in speculation about his future at the club.

Brown believes Gakpo’s future at the club will be dependent on Salah’s future.

He told Football Insider:

“Gakpo is somebody who could have left last summer.

“He was one of a few players who were spoken about, these attacking players at Liverpool who haven’t quite been as impressive as Slot may have hoped.

“He ended up staying, but his performances this season haven’t done much to change the opinion that he might be a bit below the level they hope for.

“In that case, if a huge offer comes in from somewhere like Bayern Munich, then I’m sure they’ll listen and be prepared to let him move on.

“The problem is, Mohamed Salah is going to play a big part because there’s a big chance he could leave Liverpool and they won’t want too much change.

“After everything that happened last summer and the chaos of it all, I can’t see Liverpool letting more than one attacker leave, otherwise it just adds to the unsettled feeling.

“So a lot will depend on what happens with Salah. If he leaves, I expect they’ll keep Gakpo, and if he stays then maybe Gakpo will go instead.”

Salah’s Liverpool future remains uncertain

Salah’s incredible time at Liverpool could come to an end at the end of the season.

The Egyptian forward has spent nine years at Anfield and, during that time, has rewritten the club’s record books while establishing himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history and one of the finest to ever play in the Premier League.

With 254 goals and 121 assists for the club, Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool’s success, helping the Reds win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Although the current season has been one of his quieter campaigns in a Liverpool shirt, Salah has still registered 17 goal contributions in 31 games, highlighting the extraordinary standards he has set for himself.

That said, Salah’s future at the club has become uncertain after the public fallout between him and Slot earlier in the season.

Saudi Pro League clubs have long held a strong interest in signing Salah and, while the Egyptian has been incredibly loyalty to Liverpool, reports suggest he could now be open to a move away.

Cody Gakpo’s future could hinge on Salah decision

Liverpool are reportedly keen to avoid a repeat of last summer’s attacking overhaul, when several forwards were linked with departures at the same time.

According to Brown, that situation means the club are unlikely to allow multiple attackers to leave in the same window.

Competition Played Goals Assists Premier League 27 6 3 Champions League 7 2 1 FA Cup 3 0 0 Total 37 8 4

Cody Gakpo stats 25/26 via Transfermarkt

If Salah departs, Liverpool would likely retain Gakpo to maintain stability in their forward line. However, if Salah decides to stay at Anfield, the club could be more willing to listen to offers for the Dutch attacker.

As a result, Salah’s future could ultimately determine whether Gakpo remains part of Liverpool’s plans moving forward.