"From what I hear..." - Newcastle given important message over potential £70m forward transfer

Newcastle United have been warned not to spend big money on the potential transfer of Chelsea misfit Nicolas Jackson this summer.

The Senegal international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and hasn’t made a particularly positive impact there, having also struggled to perform consistently at Stamford Bridge.

It now seems highly unlikely that Bayern will make Jackson’s move permanent, leading to speculation about clubs that could sign the 24-year-old this summer.

The Magpies are one of the teams being linked with Jackson.

Nicolas Jackson transfer warning for Newcastle

Of course, the transfer market never sleeps, so Newcastle will, like many other clubs, surely already be looking at summer targets.

Jackson may well be one of them as Eddie Howe could probably do with more depth up front, but Mick Brown has told Football Insider that he doesn’t think it would be a good move for NUFC.

As well as being expensive, Brown says he’s also heard that Jackson doesn’t have the best attitude, so it certainly seems like one to avoid.

“He isn’t consistent enough in front of goal which Newcastle are looking for at the moment,” Brown said.

“That’s the issue they’ve had this season, consistency, and Jackson isn’t the person who’s going to go to St James’ Park and be the answer to everybody’s problems.

“From what I hear, there are a few question marks about his attitude and they’ve been there since his time at Chelsea, I think it’s a big reason they let him go.

“What type of money are Chelsea going to be asked for as well? Last summer it was around £70-80million I believe, so around that again?

“So if Newcastle want to sign a new striker, I can’t see Jackson being the one they go for, because it’s going to be expensive and I don’t think he’ll solve their problems.”

Newcastle signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last summer after selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool, but it looks like they’ll surely be in the market for further signings up front this summer.

Woltemade started well but has faded, while Wissa arrived injured and hasn’t made the desired impact, though they can surely aim higher than Jackson, who has now flopped at both Chelsea and Bayern.