Manchester City star entering crucial moment over new contract & 2026 World Cup hopes

Phil Foden and John Stones of Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden is reportedly still likely to be offered a new contract despite his poor form and possible doubts over making England’s World Cup squad.

Foden has been out of sorts for some time now, though of course he has generally been one of City’s best players during the Pep Guardiola era.

The 25-year-old is a classy performer on his day, combining skill and intelligence to make him a great all-rounder in a variety of attacking roles.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Still, Foden will have just a year left on his contract this summer, even if the Athletic suggest it’s still inconceivable that he wouldn’t be offered a new one.

Foden is surely coming up to a crucial moment, though, as he needs to up his game to show he deserves good renewal terms, as well as a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad to go to North America this summer.

Can Phil Foden turn things around for Manchester City and England?

On his day, Foden is up there with the best players in world football in his position, with the England international boasting a remarkable career so far.

With 110 goals in 357 games for City, Foden has played a big part for the club, picking up major honours like six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups along the way.

Foden has arguably been a little less impressive for England, with just four goals in 47 caps, but if used properly he could surely make an impact at a major tournament.

For the moment, though, Foden has just ten goals and five assists so far this season, and, crucially, no goals and only one assist in his last 17 appearances in all competitions.

City really need Foden to rediscover his best form as soon as possible as they look to stay close to Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but it’s hard to see where any kind of miraculous comeback is going to come from right now.