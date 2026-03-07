(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The Premier League table has been given a radical shake-up as a supercomputer has predicted how the final standings will look at the end of the season.

The data-driven forecast, conducted by CasinoHawks (via The Sun), suggests a historic shift at both ends of the table, including a title winner decided by the narrowest of margins and a traditional “Big Six” powerhouse facing the drop.

Arsenal to edge Man City for Premier League title

In the race for the crown, the supercomputer predicts that Arsenal will finally end their title drought, finishing at the summit with 86 points.

The Gunners are tipped to secure 26 wins, edging out Manchester City by a single point after Pep Guardiola’s side finishes on 85.

The battle for Champions League football also sees a return to form for Manchester United, who are predicted to finish third with 68 points.

They are followed by Chelsea in fourth with 65 points, beating out Liverpool and Aston Villa for the final elite European spot on goal difference, as all three clubs are projected to finish level on points.

Tottenham to relegate along with Burnley and Wolves

While the title race is gripping, the most shocking revelation from the supercomputer is the predicted demise of Tottenham.

In what would be one of the most stunning collapses in Premier League history, Tottenham are tipped to finish 18th, suffering relegation with just 31 points.

They are predicted to go down alongside Burnley (29 points) and Wolves (18 points).

The prediction raises serious questions: could the unthinkable really happen to Spurs? Since taking the reins, manager Igor Tudor has failed to make a positive impact, with performances steadily worsening rather than improving.

The squad appears devoid of confidence, and based on the current trajectory and these latest figures, a drop to the Championship looks increasingly like a grim reality.

With no more wins predicted for the remaining campaign, the North London club faces a desperate fight to prove the data wrong.