Liverpool have officially confirmed that star midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has committed his long-term future to the club, putting pen to paper on a bumper new contract.

The Dutch international, who has become the heartbeat of the Reds’ midfield, signed the extension at Anfield on Saturday, following months of speculation regarding interest from abroad.

Liverpool officially confirm new deal for Ryan Gravenberch

The club officially announced the agreement, revealing that Gravenberch has signed a six-year extension that will keep him on Merseyside until June 2032.

The deal represents a significant pay rise for the 23-year-old, reflecting his status as one of the first names on Arne Slot’s team sheet.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Gravenberch expressed his delight:

“I feel really, really good. I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. So, I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years.

“I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here.”

New Gravenberch deal fends off interest from European heavyweights

The timing of the contract is a massive statement of intent from Liverpool’s sporting hierarchy.

In recent months, rumours had intensified linking the Dutchman with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona, both of whom were reportedly monitoring his situation as a “top priority” for the summer of 2026.

By tying Gravenberch down until 2032, Liverpool have effectively issued a ‘hands-off’ warning to the European elite.

With the midfield anchor secured, the club now turns its attention to securing a similar long-term agreement for Ibrahima Konate.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation for Liverpool midfield

Ryan Gravenberch has been nothing short of a revelation since his move from Bayern Munich.

While his debut season under Jurgen Klopp was one of adaptation, his transformation under Arne Slot during the 2024/25 campaign was historic.

Shifted into a deeper “number 6” role, Gravenberch evolved into one of the best defensive pivots in world football.

His ability to break lines with his signature driving runs and his elite interception rate were the foundation of Liverpool’s success.

He played an integral role in returning the Premier League title to Anfield last May and was rightfully rewarded with the Premier League Young Player of the Season award and a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.