Video: Savinho scores bizarre goal whilst standing still as Man City equalise vs Newcastle

Savinho scores and celebrates during Manchester City's FA Cup clash vs Newcastle (TNT Sports)

Savinho scored a genuinely strange goal for Manchester City to equalise against Newcastle United in their FA Cup clash this evening.

Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle a 1-0 lead earlier in the game, but good work by Jeremy Doku on the left-hand side set up Savinho to make it 1-1.

However, the Brazilian winger didn’t know too much about it, as he just stood waiting in the penalty area as the ball bounced in off him and over the line.

Watch below as Savinho somehow scored whilst standing completely still as though he didn’t quite expect Doku’s cross to get to him…

Savinho goal levels it up in Newcastle vs Manchester City clash

Savinho doesn't know much about it, but he's equalised for Manchester City at St. James' Park ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/TwdD1upleP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 7, 2026

City have fielded a heavily rotated line up tonight, with Pep Guardiola admitting before the game that all these changes are necessary due to the amount of games they’re playing.

Still, so far this second strong side is doing a decent job, with Guardiola still able to pick a lot of quality even if he’s resting the likes of Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rodri, Ruben Dias, Antoine Semenyo, and Marc Guehi.

Savinho is a very capable backup, and this is just the kind of moment he needed after struggling to really make that much of an impression since moving to the Etihad Stadium.

One thing City will really hope for now, however, is avoiding the score staying like this and going to extra time.

Arsenal also rotated a lot for their game earlier today but were able to get the job done in 90 minutes, and that could be important as these two face a busy schedule whilst competing for the Premier League title and preparing to play each other in the Carabao Cup final later this month.