After 3 defeats in 3, Tottenham are already in talks over another manager change

Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly already held talks with former Marseille and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi after an awful start by Igor Tudor.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The north London outfit are on an awful run of form, losing three out of three since Tudor replaced Thomas Frank less than a month ago.

Tudor is only at Spurs on an interim basis, but the Telegraph report that discussions are already taking place with De Zerbi as the club consider making a second managerial change in the space of a month.

De Zerbi impressed a great deal during his time in the Premier League with Brighton, so could be ideal to help Tottenham out of their current predicament as relegation becomes a very real danger.

Roberto De Zerbi makes sense for Tottenham, but would he take the job?

De Zerbi might well be ideal for Tottenham, but would the Italian tactician necessarily go for this opportunity now with the club in such a dire state?

Spurs are on a run of five consecutive defeats in the Premier League, leaving them just a point above the relegation zone.

It would be a big gamble for De Zerbi to take the job now when there’s so little time to turn this situation around.

And if THFC were to go down to the Championship, it would surely only be even harder for them to convince a coach of De Zerbi’s calibre to take over.

Glenn Hoddle has hinted at Tottenham return

Meanwhile, former Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle has hinted he’d be ready to return to the club.

The Spurs legend has been quoted as saying he could be tempted back into management, particularly with his former side.

This would be a slightly left-of-field appointment since Hoddle’s been out of the game for so long, but it might just be the kind of short-term move that does enough to lift the mood and rally the players to put up more of a fight in their final few games of the season.