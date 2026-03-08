(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are looking to sign RB Leipzig’s Romulo Cardoso as a replacement for Ollie Watkins.

Romulo Cardoso has had an impressive start to his life in the Bundesliga, and his performances have caught Aston Villa’s attention. According to a report from GiveMeSport, Unai Emery’s team are looking at the Brazilian forward as an ideal replacement for Ollie Watkins.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Aston Villa are keen on Romulo Cardoso

Cardoso arrived at the German club last summer as a replacement for Benjamin Sesko, and he has certainly lived up to the expectations. The 24-year-old has been involved in 21 league games and has contributed to 11 goals (7 goals, 4 assists). He has managed to adjust to life in the Bundesliga without much trouble.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and Aston Villa are already making plans to sign the Brazilian forward this summer. Emery is desperate to have more firepower next season after falling away in the Premier League title race and finding themselves in a battle to secure a Champions League spot.

Cardoso to replace Watkins at Villa Park

Lack of goals has become a massive concern for the club, and management are looking at potential options to address that issue. Cardoso is quite high on their wishlist following his performances for Leipzig.

He has a strong physical presence and eye for goal; as a result, Aston Villa consider him an ideal replacement for Watkins, who is expected to be on the move this summer. Cardoso is a top target for the Premier League club, and it will be interesting to see if they can strike a deal with the German outfit, who value him at €55-60 million.