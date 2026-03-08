Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield, George Wood/Getty Images)

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign Sunderland shot-stopper Robin Roefs.

Chelsea remain on the lookout for a new goalkeeper who is capable enough to take over as their new number one. According to a report from Football Insider, the Blues are interested in acquiring the services of Robin Roefs, who has been a standout performer for Sunderland this season. The London club have intensified their efforts to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Robin Roefs has done well in the Premier League

Roefs joined the Black Cats from NEC Nijmegen last summer and has only gone from strength to strength since. He has been one of Sunderland’s standout performers and is a major reason they find themselves mid-table following their return to the Premier League.

He has kept eight clean sheets in his 28 league outings, and his overall performances haven’t gone unnoticed. The 23-year-old Dutch goalkeeper has made quite a name for himself, and a host of clubs are now after him.

Chelsea are very keen on Roefs

Chelsea are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature. Robert Sanchez, who is currently the preferred choice in goal, hasn’t been consistent enough, and they seek an upgrade in that position. The Blues consider Roefs an ideal fit for their project and have decided to step up their concrete interest in his services.

The London club’s scouts have been very impressed with what they have seen from him and consider him capable of playing for a Champions League club. While there will be a significant amount of competition for his signature and Sunderland reportedly value him at around £50 million, Chelsea are still willing to push for his signature.