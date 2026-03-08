(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on acquiring the services of West Ham United defensive sensation El Hadji Malick Diouf.

West Ham United’s chances of surviving in the English top flight have drastically improved in recent weeks, as some of their key players have stepped up in crunch situations. While they remain in the bottom three, they are level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. A few more positive results could help them jump out of the drop zone.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

While Axel Disasi and Crysensio Summerville have played a big part in their revival, El Hadji Malick Diouf has also stood out with his performances. The 21-year-old full-back’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and according to a report via West Ham World, Chelsea are keen on signing the Senegalese international.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on El Hadji Malick Diouf

The young left-back has impressed since joining the Hammers from Prague last summer. He has been one of their most reliable performers, and the Blues are now looking at him as an ideal option to further bolster their backline.

He is firmly on the radar of Chelsea, who are exploring ways to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer. They believe he could compete with Marc Cucurella for a place in the starting XI and could prove to be a great investment for the long run.

West Ham will be reluctant to sell Diouf

However, it will be interesting to see if they do make a formal offer in the near future. As far as the Hammers are concerned, they will certainly be reluctant to part ways with the youngster just 12 months after adding him to their squad.

He is currently valued at around £24 million, which certainly won’t be a problem for the Blues. Meanwhile, West Ham will have to ensure they survive in the top flight to have any chance of keeping hold of the 21-year-old.