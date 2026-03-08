(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has no intentions of parting ways with the Red Bull group despite reports suggesting Oliver Glasner could replace him.

The German tactician parted ways with Liverpool back in 2024 after a highly successful stint at Anfield, and he has been widely linked with a return to management ever since. Real Madrid and Manchester United seem keen on his signature, but according to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp is not considering leaving his role at Red Bull.

Klopp has also been linked with Atletico Madrid.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Jurgen Klopp will continue at Red Bull

While reports suggest that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is set to replace the former Liverpool manager at Red Bull, Klopp is happy in his current role and has no intentions of moving on. The 58-year-old German manager is enjoying life away from the stress of club management.

While speaking about Klopp leaving the Red Bull group, O’Rourke said, “Yeah, I would say it’s very unlikely that something like that would happen. “Obviously, Red Bull officials did come out and deny those suggestions at Jurgen Klopp could leave his role there and potentially return to management. “Look, there’ll always be interest in Jurgen Klopp as a manager because of what he’s done throughout his career, but it seems he’s happy in his current role at Red Bull. “So I don’t think there’s any chance that the Red Bull will be pushing him out the door or anything like that. “Again, Glasner, as you said, has links to the Red Bull operation but I don’t see him rushing to leave the managerial dugout anytime soon. “So I don’t think there’s any indication that Glasner’s ready to give up his coaching career just yet. “As I said Jürgen Klopp seems happy at Red Bull and what he’s doing and Red Bull are happy with him so looks like a bit of a non-starter that report to me.”

Klopp won’t be replacing Oliver Glasner

Glasner is all set to part ways with Crystal Palace at the end of the season. He is currently focused on finishing his stint at Selhurst Park on a high note and is unlikely to take up a role outside of management.

He has worked for the Red Bull group in the past, which is one of the major reasons why he has been linked with the job. However, with Klopp going nowhere, the door is already closed.

More importantly, Glasner would want to continue as a manager at this stage of his career. Given the kind of impact he has had at Crystal Palace, there should be a host of clubs that would love to have him on their bench.