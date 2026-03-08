Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are all set to hold contract renewal talks with skipper Ethan Ampadu.

Ethan Ampadu has done wonders for Leeds United since joining them from Chelsea back in 2023. While he remains an integral part of their plans, his future has been a major talking point, with his contract expiring in 2027. According to Football Insider, Daniel Farke’s team are set to hold talks with the Welsh international as they look to secure his long-term future.

Ethan Ampadu’s impressive rise at Leeds United

While things didn’t work out for the 25-year-old at Stamford Bridge, he has established himself as one of the mainstays at the Yorkshire-based outfit. The defensive midfielder has been one of the standout performers for Leeds United this season, as they look to survive the drop zone.

Farke’s team are three points clear of the drop zone, and if they manage to stay in the English top flight, it will significantly boost their chances of securing the long-term future of Ampadu with a new deal.

Leeds United to prioritise Ampadu’s contract renewal

While Leeds United have been looking at a few midfield alternatives, their priority is to ensure their skipper continues at the club. His experience and leadership qualities are very important for the team as a whole.

More importantly, his ability to feature in the heart of the defence as well as the midfield make him a very valuable part of their setup. The club is all set to hold talks with his camp regarding a new deal, as they do not want him to enter the final year of his contract.