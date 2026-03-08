Players of Manchester United gather for a team huddle prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on November 24, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ibrahim Sangare is shaping up to be one of the headline names of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Ivorian midfielder has impressed at Nottingham Forest with his physical strength and tactical awareness, and Manchester United have added him to their shortlist as they plan for the post‑Casemiro era.

Man United eye Ibrahim Sangare move

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that United scouts have been “impressed” by his dominance in duels and composure under pressure. Standing at 1.91m, Sangare’s profile makes him a direct candidate to replace Casemiro. Bayern Munich and Liverpool have tracked him in the past, while Aston Villa and West Ham are also monitoring his situation.

Aston Villa and West Ham need to tighten up defensively, and a quality defensive midfielder could make a defining impact. The Hammers have tried to sign Sangare before.

Forest, who signed him in 2023 for around €35 million, intends to open negotiations at a higher figure. Talks are expected to focus on the €45–50 million range. With the club needing at least one major sale this summer, Sangare, along with Elliot Anderson and Murillo, is among their most valuable assets. He remains under contract until 2028, giving Forest leverage in discussions.

Sangare could transform Man United

Sangare has now fully adapted to the Premier League’s pace, becoming a “barrier” in front of the defence. United may prefer him over more expensive options like Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba, seeing him as a cost‑effective solution.

Forest supporters would be reluctant to see him leave, but many acknowledge that a big‑money transfer could be a necessary step to secure the club’s future budget.

Manchester United have the financial muscle to wrap up the move, and it remains to be seen whether they step up their pursuit with an official offer in the summer. Sangare could prove to be a transformative addition for them.