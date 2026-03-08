Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are plotting a summer raid on Tottenham Hotspur to sign Dominic Solanke.

Newcastle United are gearing up for an important transfer window where they could undergo significant changes. Eddie Howe’s team seem to be gearing up to sign a marquee forward. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Magpies are interested in signing Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham paid £65 million for the striker, but he has not been able to score goals consistently.

Newcastle keen on Dominic Solanke

The Tottenham forward has emerged as a potential summer target for the Tyneside club, who are keen on bolstering their attack amidst uncertainty around William Osula’s future. They want a proven goal scorer in the final third and would love to reunite Solanke with Howe.

The English manager is well aware of the 28-year-old’s game and would love to have him at his disposal alongside Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. However, a lot will depend on the North London club’s Premier League status.

Tottenham will struggle to keep hold of Solanke

Despite his injury struggles, Solanke remains an integral part of their plans, and they would want to keep him in their squad even if they went down. However, relegation will make it very difficult for them to keep hold of the former Bournemouth star.

Since returning from his ankle injury, he has been involved in 11 games and has managed to bag five goals for a team that has been struggling to get going. Given how important he is to their setup, Spurs would try everything in their power to keep hold of him.

However, if they fail to survive the drop, the Magpies will push hard to secure his services in a bargain deal. Despite his contract running until 2030, Tottenham will have very little control over his future if they are competing in the Championship next season.