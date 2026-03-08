Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be serving a two-game touchline ban following his sixth booking of the season against Newcastle United.

Manchester City secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Newcastle in the fifth round of the FA Cup. While they booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the cup competition without much trouble, they did receive a blow as Pep Guardiola picked up another yellow card. According to a report via the Irish News, the Spanish manager is facing a two-game touchline ban following his sixth booking.

Pep Guardiola’s team return to winning ways

Guardiola made ten changes to the team that played out a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the league mid-week, and his team responded with an impressive performance against Eddie Howe’s men.

They dominated the proceedings and secured a spot in the last eight of the competition. While all went according to plan, a fuming Guardiola entered the referee’s book for the sixth time this season.

Guardiola to serve a touchline ban

The Spanish manager confronted fourth official Lewis Smith on the touchline after Kieran Trippier took out Jeremy Doku. He wasn’t pleased with the referee’s decision and got himself booked.

Following his sixth booking, he will now be serving a two-game touchline ban, which means he will miss the league game against West Ham and won’t be available for their FA Cup quarter-finals.

Following the booking, Guardiola said, “I will tell you something – we have all the records in this country, all of them, despite everything. We have the record of the manager with the most yellow cards. I want all records and now I have it. “Two-game ban now and I will go on holidays the next two games. There are things after 10 years I cannot understand. “Review the action. Of course I’m going to defend Doku and all my teams.”

Guardiola getting himself booked and receiving a touchline ban was the only downside for his team on the night, as they clearly outplayed Newcastle and secured a fourth successive win over the Magpies in five outings this term.

