Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that he is not currently in contract talks with the club, despite growing speculation regarding his long-term future at Anfield.

The Argentina World Cup winner, who has been a key part of the Liverpool midfield since arriving from Brighton in 2023, confirmed that no negotiations are currently underway to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Mac Allister confirms Liverpool have yet to begin contract talks with him

Speaking about the situation ahead of the match against Galatasaray, Mac Allister remained calm regarding the lack of movement.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano): “We are not in contract talks with Liverpool. There are no negotiations over a new deal, but we are not in a rush.”

The 27-year-old’s current agreement runs until the summer of 2028, giving the club some breathing room.

However, the update comes at a time when Liverpool have been proactive in securing other key assets, such as Ryan Gravenberch, who recently signed a long-term extension until 2032.

Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, echoed his son’s sentiments in a recent interview, noting that while the player is ‘happy’ at Liverpool, they are simply waiting for the club to make the first move.

The lack of formal discussions is reportedly a measured approach from the Liverpool hierarchy, who are currently balancing several high-profile contract situations, including Ibrahima Konate’s.

Mac Allister is a top target for Real Madrid

The delay in contract negotiations has inevitably alerted Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are reportedly monitoring Mac Allister’s situation closely as they look to refresh their midfield following the departures of veteran stars.

Report suggests that Los Blancos are yet to replace the technical ability of Toni Kroos and Luca Modric and have identified Mac Allister as a top target.

With Real Madrid having already raided Anfield for Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025, there are fears among the Liverpool faithful that the Argentine could be the next star to swap the Premier League for the Bernabéu.