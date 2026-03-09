(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool has suffered a major injury blow with goalkeeper Alisson Becker ruled out of the Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

The Brazilian shot-stopper did not travel to Istanbul with the rest of Arne Slot’s squad for the round-of-16 first-leg encounter after sustaining a setback during training on Monday.

Paul Joyce, writing for The Times, confirmed the news and explained that the issue arose following the team’s final session before departure.

Joyce wrote: “Alisson will miss Liverpool’s Champions League game with Galatasaray having complained of discomfort after Monday’s training session.”

While the problem is reportedly minor, the decision to leave the 33-year-old on Merseyside reflects a cautious approach from the Liverpool medical staff.

Nevertheless, the timing is a significant headache for Slot, as Alisson’s presence in high-stakes European away games has often been the difference for the Reds.

Giorgi Mamardashvili to step in for injured Alisson Becker

The report adds that the goalkeeper has not travelled to Istanbul and that Giorgi Mamardashvili is in line to replace him.

The Georgian international, who officially joined the club in the summer of 2025, is now set to make his first appearance since the FA Cup victory over Barnsley two months ago.

Mamardashvili is no stranger to the atmosphere at RAMS Park, having replaced Alisson as a substitute during Liverpool’s 1–0 defeat there back in September.

With 11 appearances already this season, the 25-year-old will be tasked with providing the defensive stability required to take a positive result back to Anfield.

Alisson Becker is among one of the most injury-prone goalkeepers

This latest setback unfortunately continues a frustrating trend for Alisson.

Despite his status as one of the world’s elite goalkeepers, his availability has been a persistent concern.

He has already missed nine matches this season across all competitions, including a significant spell in late 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

Since 2019, Alisson has faced a variety of muscle, hip, and calf issues that have forced Liverpool to rely heavily on their backup options.

While the club’s investment in Mamardashvili was intended to future-proof the position, the frequent reliance on the deputy has resulted in growing concern over the Brazilian’s long-term future at the club.