Arsenal considering loan move for English defender struggling to get playing time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up the possibility of sending young defender Myles Lewis-Skelly out on loan ahead of the 2026/27 season in order to accelerate his development.



According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old left-back could temporarily leave the Emirates Stadium after finding regular first-team opportunities limited in recent months.

Lewis-Skelly has started only one Premier League match since January, largely due to increased competition in Arsenal’s defensive unit.

While the club continues to view him as one of its most promising academy graduates, a loan move is being considered as a way to ensure he gains valuable senior experience.

Competition for places at Arsenal is high

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a breakthrough period last season, making several appearances that showcased his composure on the ball ad his defensive quality.

His performances quickly earned praise from supporters and coaching staff, with many tipping him to become a long-term option in Arsenal’s defense.

However, the landscape at left-back has changed significantly this season. Arsenal strengthened their defensive depth with the additions of Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori, both of whom have become important options for manager Mikel Arteta.

Their arrival has pushed Lewis-Skelly further down the pecking order, reducing the opportunities available for the young defender.

Everton are monitoring the young English defender

Everton are believed to be one of the clubs interested in securing Lewis-Skelly on a temporary deal.

The Merseyside side have been exploring options to strengthen their defensive depth and see the Arsenal youngster as a player who could bring energy and technical quality to their squad.

A loan move to Everton would also allow Lewis-Skelly to gain experience in the Premier League environment while continuing his development against high-level opposition.

Lewis-Skelly remains a player with significant potential, and the club are keen to ensure his progress continues.

If a deal with Everton or another Premier League club materialises this summer, it could provide the young defender with the consistent playing time needed to return to Arsenal stronger.

14 G/A star puts Arsenal on alert as he’s open to transfer away from Euro giants