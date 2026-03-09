Aston Villa considering summer move for Premier League captain wanted by Man United

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen during the upcoming summer transfer window.



Sources circulating on social media platform X claim the Midlands club have made initial enquiries regarding the England international’s availability.

While no formal bid has yet been submitted, the situation has drawn attention because Bowen is believed to be open to considering a new challenge at the end of the current season.

If Villa decide to pursue the move seriously, they could face competition from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Bowen has been a consistent performer for West Ham

Bowen has been a pivotal figure for West Ham, captaining the side in recent seasons.

The versatile forward quickly established himself as one of the Hammers’ most reliable attacking players, combining pace, creativity, and a consistent eye for goal.

Over the past few seasons, Bowen has frequently been among West Ham’s top contributors in terms of goals and assists.

His ability to operate across the front line, primarily from the right wing but also centrally when required, has made him a key tactical asset.

Despite his importance to West Ham, speculation about his long-term future has surfaced periodically, particularly as several Premier League clubs continue to monitor his progress.

Why Aston Villa are interested in a move for Bowen

Since Emery’s arrival, Villa have steadily strengthened their squad with players capable of competing both domestically and in European competitions.

Bowen’s profile fits well within that strategy. His high pressing intensity, ability to create chances, and experience in the Premier League could provide Villa with another dynamic attacking option.

The club has already demonstrated a willingness to invest in proven top-flight talent, and Bowen’s consistency makes him an attractive target.

Bowen has scored eight goals and provided six assists in a struggling West Ham team this season.