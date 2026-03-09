Barcelona add Tottenham star to defensive shortlist but face stumbling block in his chase

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly begun closely monitoring Tottenham defender Luka Vušković as the Catalan club searches for promising young centre-backs to strengthen its squad in the coming years.



According to Sky Germany, the Spanish giants have added the 19-year-old Croatian to their defensive shortlist following his impressive performances while on loan at Bundesliga side Hamburg.

Vušković has been enjoying a breakthrough season in Germany, establishing himself as a regular starter and attracting attention from several clubs across Europe.

Although Hamburg are keen to retain the teenager for another season, Tottenham are believed to have different plans for the highly rated defender.

Vušković has impressed on his loan spell at Hamburg

Vušković joined Hamburg on loan to gain valuable first-team experience, and the move has proven beneficial for his development.

Despite his young age, he has quickly adapted to the intensity of German football and has become a consistent presence in Hamburg’s defensive line.

Standing well over six feet tall, Vušković combines strong aerial ability with composure in possession, qualities that have made him stand out in the Bundesliga.

The Croatian youth international was already regarded as one of Europe’s most promising defensive prospects before his move to Germany.

His performances this season have only strengthened that reputation, with scouts from several clubs reportedly following his progress.

Defender is part of long term plans at Tottenham

Tottenham secured Vušković with the expectation that he would eventually become part of their long-term defensive structure.

While the current loan spell has allowed him to develop away from the spotlight of the Premier League, Spurs are reportedly keen to integrate him into the first-team setup once the season concludes.

Hamburg, however, are said to be pushing for a second loan agreement in order to keep the young defender for another campaign.

The Bundesliga club believe another year of regular football could further accelerate his development.

Barcelona have been actively rebuilding their defensive options in recent seasons and are keen to add technically strong centre-backs capable of playing out from the back.

Vušković’s composure and ball-playing ability match well with Barcelona’s traditional style of football.

Supercomputer predicts unthinkable Tottenham relegation as Premier League title winner revealed