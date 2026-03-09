(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham look set to sell club captain Cristian Romero at the end of the season as part of a massive squad overhaul aimed at changing the club’s culture.

Despite the defender’s central role in the team, The Telegraph reports that Spurs are planning to move on from several high-profile stars this summer to fund a significant rebuild.

The decision comes at a critical time for the club, which has endured a disastrous domestic campaign that has left them embroiled in an unlikely Premier League relegation battle.

Tottenham believe selling Cristian Romero is ‘best for all parties’

While Romero remains a vital asset on the pitch, the report claims that senior figures at the club increasingly believe that a parting of the ways is ‘best for all parties’.

The Argentine international has cut a frustrated figure this season and has publicly expressed his unhappiness with the hierarchy over the club’s direction.

The report adds that finances also play a significant role in the decision. Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham warned in January that Tottenham are “not immune” from Profit and Sustainability Rules, noting that any major summer arrivals must be balanced by significant sales.

By cashing in on Romero, who is valued at over £60 million, Spurs would generate the necessary capital to reshape a squad that has underperformed under multiple managers.

Romero is wanted by Atletico Madrid

Romero is set to return to the starting lineup for tonight’s Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

He has missed the last four Premier League matches due to suspension, but is eligible for European competition.

The fixture is being viewed as a potential ‘audition’ for the 27-year-old. Atletico manager Diego Simeone is a long-term admirer of his compatriot and is keen to bring him to the Spanish capital to lead his defense.

With Spurs currently sitting 16th in the Premier League, a move to a consistent Champions League contender like Atletico is expected to appeal to the World Cup winner, who is seeking a summer exit.

They could face strong competition from rivals Real Madrid, who too have been strongly linked with the World Cup winner.

Romero’s time at Tottenham

Romero joined Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021 and has since made 151 appearances, scoring 13 goals.

While his aggressive, front-foot defending made him a fan favorite, his disciplinary record has often left the team vulnerable.

As interim boss Igor Tudor fights to keep the club in the top flight, the looming summer exit of the club captain signals the end of an era and the beginning of a ruthless new chapter in North London.