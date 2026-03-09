Premier League left-back wanted by Man United favours move to rivals Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has emerged as a target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, with both Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly monitoring his situation.



According to TEAMtalk, the United States international would favour a move to Liverpool if he were to leave Craven Cottage at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Both clubs are evaluating potential reinforcements at left-back, though their transfer strategies may depend heavily on whether they secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

With Robinson believed to be available for a fee in the region of £25 million, the 28-year-old could represent a relatively affordable solution for two clubs seeking experienced Premier League defenders.

Robinson has experienced a meteoric rise at Fulham

Robinson has developed into one of the most reliable left-backs in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

He is known for his blistering pace, attacking runs and his defensive consistency.

This season he has once again been among Fulham’s best performers, contributing both defensively and offensively with consistent displays down the left flank.

Robinson’s performances have also strengthened his reputation internationally, where he remains a vital player for the United States men’s national team.

Man United and Liverpool are interested in the left-back

Liverpool’s interest is closely tied to the uncertain future of Andy Robertson, who has been a central figure at Anfield for nearly a decade.

As the Scottish international enters the latter stages of his career and speculation about his future grows, Liverpool’s recruitment team is exploring potential successors.

Man United, meanwhile, are also planning ahead in the same position.

Luke Shaw has been an important player at Old Trafford for years but has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

As a result, United are assessing options capable of providing both reliability and long-term stability on the left side of defense.

While both Liverpool and Man United are monitoring the situation, Robinson’s reported preference for Anfield could give the Merseyside club an early advantage.

