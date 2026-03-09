Liverpool plan midfield reset by targeting move for two in-form midfielders

Arne Slot gestures (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a significant reshaping of their midfield as the club looks ahead to the next phase of its long-term project, according to a trusted source on X.



The Merseyside club have identified Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella and Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White as two of the primary targets for a summer rebuild in the centre of the pitch.

The move shows Liverpool’s intent to refresh one of the most crucial areas of the squad after an inconsistent campaign.

Despite moments of promise this season, the midfield has struggled at times to control matches with the authority that once defined Liverpool’s most successful sides.

Why Liverpool are targeting Barella

Barella has long been considered one of Europe’s most complete midfielders.

The Italian international has played a key role for Inter Milan in recent seasons, helping the club remain competitive domestically and in European competitions.

Barella is widely admired for his ability to influence games both defensively and offensively.

He combines tireless pressing with precise passing and late attacking runs into the box, making him an ideal fit for teams that rely on high intensity and quick transitions.

Liverpool have been linked with Barella in previous transfer windows, but Inter’s reluctance to sell has consistently complicated negotiations.

With the Italian club determined to maintain their competitive core, any potential move would likely require a substantial transfer fee.

Gibbs-White is emerging as a Premier League target

Alongside Barella, Nottingham Forest’s Gibbs-White has also emerged as a major target.

The England international has developed into one of the Premier League’s most creative midfielders since joining Forest.

Gibbs-White’s vision, dribbling ability, and capacity to unlock defences have made him the focal point of Forest’s attacking play.

His adaptability allows him to operate as a traditional No.10, a wide playmaker, or even in a deeper creative role.

For Liverpool, signing a player already proven in the Premier League could provide immediate impact while complementing younger talents in the squad.

The upcoming summer window could prove decisive in shaping Liverpool’s midfield for years to come.

