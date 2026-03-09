'I wanted to stay' - Liverpool star confirms interest from rivals in January window

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur expressed interest in signing him during the January transfer window, but the Scotland international ultimately chose to remain at Anfield.



he experienced defender addressed the speculation in recent comments reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, clarifying that he decided to stay with the club that has defined his career over the past decade.

Robertson remains an important figure in Liverpool’s squad despite ongoing discussions about the club’s long-term plans in defense.

While the January approach from Tottenham raised questions about his future, the 31-year-old has made it clear that loyalty and commitment played a key role in his decision.

Tottenham were interested in January move for Robertson

Tottenham were reportedly exploring options to strengthen the left side of their defence during the winter window, and Robertson’s experience and leadership made him an attractive candidate.

The Scottish international has long been regarded as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs, known for his relentless work rate, attacking delivery, and defensive resilience.

However, Robertson confirmed that while interest existed, a move never materialised because he preferred to continue his journey with Liverpool.

“There was obviously interest from Spurs in January… but the decision was that I wanted to stay”.

“This club has given me everything and I’ve given this club everything. I’ve always been committed”.

“Now as soon as I decide my future, it will be announced”.

Robertson has a distinguished legacy at Liverpool

Since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has become one of the club’s most influential players.

Under former manager Jürgen Klopp, he formed a legendary full-back partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold that helped redefine Liverpool’s attacking system.

During his time at the club, Robertson has played a key role in numerous successes, including the Premier League title, Champions League triumph, FA Cup, and League Cup victories.

His leadership qualities have also made him a senior figure in the dressing room.

While Tottenham’s interest highlighted the continued demand for Robertson’s experience, the defender’s decision to stay shows his deep connection with Liverpool.

Any decision regarding his next chapter is likely to come later this year as Liverpool continue planning their future squad.

