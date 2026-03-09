Man City midfielder edging closer to summer exit after latest contract update

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City could be preparing to say goodbye to one of the defining players of their modern era.



According to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, midfielder Bernardo Silva is expected to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, bringing an end to a remarkable nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

There have reportedly been no discussions between Silva and Man City regarding a contract extension.

With his current deal approaching its expiration, the situation strongly suggests that the Portuguese international may be ready to embark on a new chapter away from the Premier League giants.

Bernardo Silva has been a key figure at Man City

Since joining Man City from AS Monaco in 2017, Silva has been a central figure in Pep Guardiola’s highly successful project.

His intelligence, work rate, and technical brilliance made him one of Guardiola’s most trusted players, capable of operating in multiple positions across midfield and attack.

Over the years, Silva has played a pivotal role in City’s domestic dominance. During his time at the club, he helped deliver six Premier League titles, numerous domestic cups, and the club’s historic Champions League triumph.

His versatility allowed Guardiola to deploy him as a winger, central midfielder, or even in deeper creative roles depending on the tactical demands of a match.

Why the Portuguese midfielder is expected to leave

Despite his continued importance to the team, speculation about Silva’s future has surfaced repeatedly over the past few years.

Clubs in Spain and the Saudi Pro League have shown interest at various points, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain previously linked with potential moves.

The lack of progress on contract talks suggests that both player and club may now be prepared to move on.

At 31, Silva may be seeking a new challenge after nearly a decade of success in England.

Guardiola has already begun integrating younger players into key roles as the club prepares for the next phase of its evolution.

Liverpool beat Manchester City to secure signing of teenage sensation