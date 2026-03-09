Man United make informal contact with midfield target who could replace Casemiro

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães is expected to be one of the most closely watched players in the upcoming summer transfer window.



Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United consider the Brazilian midfielder as an ideal replacement of Casemiro who is set to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Several of Europe’s top clubs continue to track the Brazilian international, whose performances over the past few seasons have elevated him into the elite tier of Premier League midfielders.

Despite the growing external interest, Newcastle remain determined to secure Guimarães’ long-term future.

The club is currently engaged in discussions aimed at extending his contract and reinforcing his role as a central figure in their project.

Newcastle United want to keep the 28-year-old midfielder

Guimarães has become one of Newcastle’s most influential players. His combination of technical quality and relentless work rate has made him the heartbeat of Eddie Howe’s midfield.

The Brazilian has also emerged as a leader on and off the pitch. His ability to dictate tempo, recover possession, and contribute offensively has been instrumental in Newcastle’s rise from relegation candidates to contenders for European places.

Because of his importance, Newcastle are keen to extend his contract beyond its current terms. The proposed agreement is intended not only to reward his performances but also to discourage potential suitors ahead of what could be a hectic summer transfer window.

Man United hold genuine interest in the Brazilian star

The most serious interest appears to be coming from Man United. The club is reportedly planning a major squad investment this summer, with the midfield identified as a priority area.

Casemiro’s uncertain long-term future has prompted United to explore replacements, and Guimarães is seen as a player capable of anchoring their midfield for years to come.

The club could be prepared to allocate around £80 million for the Brazilian as part of a wider transfer budget exceeding £230 million.

The Brazilian has 16 G/A this season for the Magpies, showing his goal scoring quality as well as his brilliant work rate.

Sources: Man United scouts “impressed” with €50m powerhouse on Aston Villa & West Ham radar