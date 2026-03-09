Man United pursuit of Premier League midfielder depends on UCL qualification

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly added Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier to their list of potential transfer targets as they prepare for the upcoming summer window.



According to The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old has caught the attention of United’s recruitment team after an impressive season in the Premier League.

United are evaluating several midfield options as part of their broader squad rebuild.

While the club has made progress under interim manager Michael Carrick, strengthening the centre of the pitch remains a key priority if they are to compete consistently at the top level next season.

Tavernier has consistently impressed at Bournemouth

Tavernier has been one of Bournemouth’s most influential players during the 2025/26 campaign.

The versatile midfielder has contributed nine goal involvements in 25 Premier League appearances, combining creative playmaking with a strong work rate in central and wide midfield roles.

Originally developed at Middlesbrough, Tavernier earned a reputation for his technical ability and attacking instinct before moving to Bournemouth.

His ability to operate in multiple midfield roles has made him particularly valuable. Tavernier can play as an advanced midfielder, drift wide to create overloads, or contribute deeper in the build-up phase.

Man United face competition from Premier League clubs

Man United are not the only side monitoring Tavernier’s progress. Aston Villa have also shown interest in the player and reportedly made enquiries about his availability during the January transfer window.

Villa manager Unai Emery is known for valuing energetic midfielders who can contribute both defensively and offensively, making Tavernier a logical target for the Midlands club.

For United, however, any serious pursuit may depend on whether they secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Participation in the competition would significantly boost the club’s revenue and provide greater financial flexibility in the transfer market.

Sources: Man United make informal contact with £80 million Casemiro replacement