Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi will not be renewing his contract with the club, the Cherries’ director of football operations, Tiago Pinto, has officially confirmed.

The Argentine international, who has become a linchpin in Andoni Iraola’s backline since his move from Feyenoord in 2022, is now set to depart the Vitality Stadium as one of the most coveted free agents in European football this June.

According to according to 365Scores (via MD), Tiago Pinto has confirmed that the player will be leaving the club on a free transfer:

“Senesi will become a free player next June and will officially leave the team at the end of his contract next summer. He will not have a future at the club, which means he will be out of the team’s plans for the new season.”

Marcos Senesi to leave Bournemouth a free agent amid interest from Chelsea

The announcement has sparked a frenzy among Europe’s elite, with Chelsea reportedly leading the Premier League interest.

Under head coach Liam Rosenior, the Blues are searching for ball-playing, experienced defenders to bolster their possession-based system.

Senesi, a left-footed center-back with over 100 Premier League appearances, is seen as a cost-effective solution to Chelsea’s defensive inconsistencies.

By securing Senesi, Chelsea would avoid a hefty transfer fee, allowing them to redirect funds toward other priority areas like a new striker.

Other Premier League clubs also interested including Tottenham and Newcastle

While Chelsea are circling, they face stiff competition within the English top flight. Tottenham and Newcastle United have both registered firm interest, with the Magpies reportedly believing they are “strong favorites” to keep the 28-year-old in England.

Spurs, currently navigating a difficult season under Igor Tudor, view Senesi as an essential target, specially with the future of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven uncertain. Aston Villa and Everton are also monitoring the situation closely.

Senesi would prefer a move to Barcelona

Despite the allure of staying in the Premier League, Senesi is reportedly interested in a move to Barcelona.

Reports from Spain suggest the Argentine prioritises a move to the Catalan giants, who are looking for an experienced, low-cost partner for their younger defenders.

While Juventus and Roma have also made contact, with Juve reportedly offering a four-year deal, the lure of La Liga and Hansi Flick’s project at Barcelona remains the player’s dream destination.