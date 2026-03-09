(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to attend Tuesday night’s Champions League first-leg tie between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham, according to The Athletic.

The former Spurs boss, now the head coach of the United States Men’s National Team, will be an official guest of Atletico at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

While his presence will undoubtedly spark speculation, Pochettino’s visit is primarily a scouting mission.

He is reportedly keeping a “watching brief” over USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who joined Atletico Madrid from Real Betis in July 2025 and has recently established himself as a key figure in Diego Simeone’s midfield.

This will mark the first time Pochettino has watched his former club from the stands since his departure in 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino is strongly linked with Tottenham return

Pochettino’s return to a Tottenham fixture comes at a time of immense turmoil for the North London club.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League and are facing a genuine threat of relegation.

Despite his commitments to the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino remains a figure of intense interest for the Tottenham hierarchy.

Reports suggest that he is among the top candidates to take the permanent role this summer, regardless of which division the club finds itself in.

While the ‘world-class‘ Argentine is focused on the World Cup for now, Pochettino remains linked with a dream return as permanent manager in the summer.

Tottenham were the strongest under Pochettino

The sight of Pochettino in the stands serves as a stark reminder of how far Tottenham have fallen.

Between 2014 and 2019, Pochettino oversaw the most successful period in the club’s modern history, transforming them into consistent Champions League participants and title contenders.

Under his guidance, Spurs reached the 2019 Champions League Final, coincidentally held at Atletico’s stadium, and achieved their highest Premier League finish of second in 2017.

Category Statistic Matches Played 293 Won 160 Drawn 60 Lost 73 Win Percentage 54.3% Points Per Game (PPG) 1.84

Mauricio Pochettino’s stats as Tottenham manager via Transfermarkt

Since his sacking seven years ago, the club has cycled through multiple managers without recapturing that same identity or stability.

As they prepare to face Atletico tonight with their season hanging by a thread, many fans view the Pochettino era as the benchmark the club has failed to meet ever since.