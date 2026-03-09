Newcastle working on deal to sign £50 million-rated striker from Portugal

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing an ambitious summer move for Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez, with the Colombian forward emerging as a major transfer target for Eddie Howe’s side.



According to journalist Sebastián Vidal, the Magpies have begun exploring a potential deal that could reach £50 million, as the club looks to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Newcastle are facing an increasingly competitive race for European qualification.

Inconsistency throughout the campaign has exposed areas where the squad may require reinforcements, and the club’s recruitment team is believed to be prioritising the addition of a prolific striker.

Suárez’s Outstanding Season in Portugal

The striker has enjoyed a remarkable season with Sporting CP, quickly establishing himself as one of the most productive forwards in Portuguese football.

Across all competitions this season, the Colombia international has scored 29 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances, numbers that have drawn attention from clubs across Europe.

Sporting signed Suárez from Spanish side Almería last summer, and his impact has been immediate. The 28-year-old combines physical strength with intelligent movement in the penalty area, making him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

Despite being under contract with the Portuguese club until 2030, reports indicate that Suárez would be open to considering a move to a bigger European league if the right opportunity arises.

Newcastle United are looking for attacking reinforcements

Newcastle’s interest in Suárez reflects the club’s desire to improve their attacking output.

Although Howe’s side has shown flashes of quality this season, the team has struggled for consistency in front of goal.

Several of Newcastle’s recent attacking signings have yet to fully meet expectations.

Players such as Anthony Elanga and Nick Woltemade have found it difficult to consistently influence matches, while forward Yoane Wissa has endured injury setbacks and struggled to replicate his previous scoring form.

These challenges have prompted Newcastle’s recruitment team to evaluate alternative options capable of providing a reliable goal threat.

“From what I hear…” – Newcastle given important message over potential £70m forward transfer