Real Madrid have 'resumed talks' with Liverpool star involved in contract issues at Anfield

Real Madrid are reportedly renewing their efforts to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.



According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the La Liga giants have resumed discussions with the French centre-back’s representatives as they explore the possibility of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Konaté’s contract situation at Liverpool remains unresolved, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

With no agreement yet reached over a renewal, speculation surrounding the defender’s future has intensified, drawing attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Contract situation raises concern for Konate at Liverpool

Konaté has been an important part of Liverpool’s defensive setup. However, Liverpool now face a potentially complicated situation.

Reports indicate that negotiations over a contract extension have yet to progress, leaving the club at risk of losing one of their key defenders on a free transfer.

The uncertainty surrounding contracts has become a topic of discussion at Anfield recently.

As per the report, the Spanish giants have ‘resumed talks’ with the representatives of French defender.

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their defense

Real Madrid’s interest in Konaté matches with their ongoing strategy of refreshing the squad with elite talent capable of contributing immediately.

The Spanish giants have frequently taken advantage of expiring contracts in recent years, signing high-profile players without paying large transfer fees.

The Premier League club lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid last summer and this summer, Konate could join his former teammate at the Bernabeu.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez would be willing to offer Konaté a significant signing-on bonus, believed to be around €15 million, to persuade the defender to make the move to Spain as a free agent.

Liverpool remain hopeful of resolving the issue, but the lack of progress in negotiations has opened the door to external interest.

