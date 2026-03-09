Newcastle United star scouted by Real Madrid during the FA Cup at the weekend

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their monitoring of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, with scouts attending the FA Cup this weekend to watch the Italian international in action.



According to The Sun, the Spanish giants are among several top European clubs keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tonali remains an integral part of Newcastle’s midfield setup and has not publicly expressed any desire to leave St. James’ Park.

However, his consistent performances in the Premier League and on the international stage have inevitably attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Tonali has been hugely important for Newcastle United

Known for his composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and tireless work rate, the Italian midfielder has become a cornerstone of Eddie Howe’s system.

His ability to recover possession, break opposition lines with forward passes, and maintain composure under pressure has made him a standout performer in the Premier League.

These qualities have helped Newcastle strengthen their position as one of England’s rising forces.

The club’s ownership group has repeatedly emphasised their intention to build a squad capable of competing both domestically and in Europe, making Tonali a key figure in their long-term plans.

Europe’s elite are showing interest in the Italian star

Real Madrid’s scouting visit shows the level of admiration Tonali commands across the continent.

The Spanish giants have been gradually reshaping their midfield in recent years, integrating younger talents as they prepare for the next generation of the team.

Reports suggest Madrid see Tonali as a potential addition who could bring both technical quality and tactical balance to their midfield.

They are not alone in their interest. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with the Italian international in recent months.

Both clubs have ongoing plans to strengthen their midfield depth and view Tonali as a player capable of performing at the highest level.

Despite the growing interest, Newcastle remain in a strong position regarding Tonali’s future.

The midfielder is under contract with the club until 2030, meaning any potential transfer would likely require a substantial offer.

