Report: Tottenham star wants out after broken relationship

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could be considering a return to Serie A this summer as uncertainty continues to surround both the club’s season and his own long-term future.



Reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport suggest the Italian international is open to leaving north London at the end of the campaign, particularly if Tottenham fail to stabilise their Premier League form.

Spurs find themselves in a precarious position in the league table. Sitting 16th with 29 points from 29 matches, the club are hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

With several crucial fixtures remaining, the possibility of dropping into the Championship, once considered unthinkable for a club of Tottenham’s stature, has become a genuine concern.

Vicario has fallen out at Tottenham

Tottenham’s difficult season has been marked by managerial upheaval and inconsistent performances.

The departure of Thomas Frank earlier in the campaign led to the appointment of Igor Tudor on an interim basis, but the team has yet to find consistent form under the Croatian coach.

If relegation were to occur, the club could face a significant reshaping of the squad.

High-profile players often seek moves away from teams relegated from the Premier League, and Vicario is widely seen as one of Tottenham’s most valuable assets.

Juventus are showing interested in signing the goalkeeper

As per Tuttosport, Vicario would favour a move back to Italy, with Juventus reportedly emerging as a possible destination.

The Turin club are believed to be evaluating options in the goalkeeping department as they plan for the coming seasons.

Vicario previously impressed in Serie A during his time with Empoli, where his performances earned widespread recognition and eventually led to his move to Tottenham.

His reputation has continued to grow, particularly after he was elevated to Italy’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Reports suggest preliminary contact regarding a potential transfer has already taken place, although formal negotiations have yet to begin.

While the goalkeeper remains under contract and continues to perform at a high level, the club’s league position and internal instability could influence his future.

