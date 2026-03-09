(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has done a remarkable job since stepping in as interim manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim; however, he has not yet convinced the club to appoint him as a permanent manager.

Despite the “Carrick effect” revitalising the squad, Manchester United has reportedly shortlisted Roberto De Zerbi as a top target for the permanent role this summer.

The former Marseille boss is understood to be ‘keen’ on the Old Trafford job as he eyes a return to the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi keen on Manchester United job

According to a report from The Telegraph, De Zerbi is a prominent name on Man United’s shortlist as they decide on their next long-term head coach.

The Italian, who left Marseille by mutual consent in February, has made no secret of his desire to manage a leading English club.

De Zerbi’s stock remains high among senior figures at United, who admire his front-foot style of attacking football and his insistence on dominating possession.

The Italian has been hailed as “one of the best managers in the world” by Arne Slot.

Tottenham also eyeing De Zerbi for permanent role

United are not the only club monitoring the Italian’s situation. Tottenham are also considering De Zerbi as a long-term option, though any move depends on their top-flight status.

Spurs are currently fighting for survival, sitting just one point above the drop zone.

The report suggests that while De Zerbi is a primary target, he would only consider the move if Tottenham secure Premier League survival.

With Igor Tudor under immense pressure after losing his first three games, the North London club may face a fight to beat United to De Zerbi’s signature.

Michael Carrick suffered first defeat as Man United manager vs Newcastle

The managerial speculation has intensified following a reality check for interim boss Michael Carrick.

After a sensational seven-game unbeaten run, Carrick suffered his first defeat as Manchester United manager in a 2-1 loss against 10-men Newcastle on Wednesday.

Despite Newcastle being reduced to 10 men following Jacob Ramsey’s red card, United failed to capitalise.

A late wonder goal from William Osula ended Carrick’s unbeaten run, leaving the United legend ‘bitterly disappointed’.

While United remain third in the table, the defeat has reignited the debate whether Carrick is good enough to lead the club permanently or if a high-profile appointment is necessary.