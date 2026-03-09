Romano confirms Arsenal plan of completing €52 million signing in the summer

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to complete the permanent signing of defender Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with the deal expected to be formally confirmed in June.



According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the agreement was always intended to become permanent despite initially being structured as a loan arrangement.

The move is considered a formality within Arsenal’s recruitment plans.

The loan structure was reportedly designed primarily to help the club manage Financial Fair Play (FFP) requirements, with the long-term transfer already agreed between the two clubs.

Deal structure and financial details of Hincapie’s move

The agreement between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen is understood to be worth €52 million, with an additional 10 percent sell-on clause included in the deal.

The initial loan format allowed Arsenal to spread the financial impact of the transfer across multiple accounting periods, a strategy increasingly used by clubs to remain compliant with financial regulations.

Romano has indicated that the permanent transfer was “never in doubt,” with the arrangement comparable to Arsenal’s previous deal for goalkeeper David Raya.

In that case, Raya initially joined on loan before the transfer was completed permanently in a later window.

By structuring the Hincapié move in a similar way, Arsenal were able to secure a key defensive target while maintaining financial flexibility during the current season.

Hincapie has impressed at Arsenal

Hincapié has earned a strong reputation in European football during his time with Bayer Leverkusen, where he developed into one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable young defenders.

The Ecuador international is known for his composure on the ball, defensive aggression, and ability to operate across multiple positions in the back line.

Primarily a centre-back, Hincapié is also comfortable playing as a left-sided defender in a back three or even as a left-back when required.

This versatility makes him particularly valuable and his form at Arsenal has shown why he is highly rated by Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff.

The signing adds depth and flexibility to a defensive unit that has been central to the club’s recent progress.

