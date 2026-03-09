(Photo by Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy have identified two prominent first-team stars, Guglielmo Vicario and Pedro Porro, as the primary candidates to be sold this summer.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the club is prepared to sanction their departures if their respective valuations are met, as part of a radical squad overhaul aimed at changing the culture at the club.

The decision follows a disastrous 11-match winless run that has left Spurs teetering just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

With the club needing to balance the books and fund a massive rebuild under a new permanent head coach, the sale of these high-value assets is seen as a financial necessity.

Tottenham to sell Vicario and Pedro Porro

Despite both players being regular starters, Spurs feels that moving them on is the best way to reset the squad, with both being ‘targeted by supporters’ this season.

The sales would generate significant capital, with Vicario valued at approximately £25 million and Porro expected to command a fee in excess of £50 million.

While both have been key players in the past, the hierarchy is now prioritising players who are fully committed to a long-term project, especially if the club suffers the unthinkable prospect of relegation to the Championship.

Vicario keen on leaving Tottenham as well

Vicario is said to be open to a move away as well, with reports suggesting that the Italian is keen on a return to his homeland.

Several Serie A clubs have shown interest in signing him, including Inter Milan, Juventus, and Roma, who all are monitoring his situation.

In fact, the player’s camp have already held talks with Juventus as per reports.

Pedro Porro has fallen out with the Tottenham fans

Pedro Porro’s future has also come under scrutiny following a breakdown in his relationship with the Spurs faithful.

The Spanish full-back has been the target of intense criticism and booing from fans during recent home matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Most notable, Porro was involved in a heated confrontation with the travelling supporters following a devastating 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

Barcelona have been linked with the player recently, while Manchester City have also expressed interest in the Spurs right-back.

Should Spurs decide to sell him, there will be no shortage of suitors.