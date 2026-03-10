***LEFT IMAGE***Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attacking unit by signing Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has been outstanding for the Turkish outfit Galatasaray and has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs. He could cost up to €140 million in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are willing to pay up.

Osimhen has also been linked with Chelsea.

Arsenal keen on Victor Osimhen

According to a report from Sports Boom, Arsenal are very keen on the 27-year-old Nigerian international, and manager Mikel Arteta views him as the “final piece of the puzzle”. The Galatasaray striker has 24 goal contributions this season.

Arsenal have put together a formidable team, but they need a reliable goal scorer to regularly challenge for major trophies. Viktor Gyokeres has not been prolific enough, and Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. Osimhen could be an exceptional acquisition and transform Arsenal’s attack.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be exciting for the Nigerian as well. He has shown his quality in France, Italy and Turkey. This could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

Man United could use Osimhen

Similarly, Manchester United could use more of depth in the attacking unit. Joshua Zirkzee is expected to be sold in the summer, and they need an experienced striker to support Benjamin Sesko.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for Osimhen. €140 million is a lot of money, and the two Premier League clubs will need to improve other areas of the squad as well. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to break the Bank for the striker.