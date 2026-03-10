Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the 4-1 win vs Tottenham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal will complete the permanent transfer of Piero Hincapie at the end of the season.

The defender joined the club on loan at the start of the season, and he has been very useful for them. Mikel Arteta is impressed with the Ecuador international’s performances, and Arsenal has decided to sign him permanently. According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has already been completed, and the player will join the club on a long-term contract in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen will receive a fee of €52 million for his services.

Arsenal are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and having a defender like him could prove to be invaluable. He is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full back. He could be a very useful player for Arsenal in the long-term.

Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Yes, Piero Hincapie will be the first signing for Arsenal in summer 2026. It was always planned like this. If you remember with David Raya and Brentford, Arsenal did something similar a few years ago. “So, signed a player on loan with a buy-out option clause, but was always going to be a permanent transfer in the following summer, that’s what’s going to happen also with Piero Hincapie. “There is already everything signed between Hincapie and Arsenal in terms of contract, a five-year deal. So, it’s already signed and completed. Piero Hincapie already feels like an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer.”

The defender will be delighted to have sorted out his long-term future. He will look to focus on his football and establish himself as a key player for Arsenal now. The next challenge for him is to cement his place in the starting lineup. Arsenal have multiple quality defenders at their disposal, and it will not be easy for the South American to hold onto a regular starting spot.