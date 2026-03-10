Arsenal are open to the sale of attacker wanted by Newcastle United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal could be open to selling Leandro Trossard during the upcoming summer transfer window, with reports suggesting the club may begin negotiations if offers in the region of £20-25 million arrive.



According to Sports Boom, the Belgian winger has attracted interest from several clubs, including Newcastle United and Aston Villa, while teams outside England are also monitoring the situation.

Arsenal’s squad planning for next season is already underway, and the club’s hierarchy may be willing to make difficult decisions in order to balance the squad and create space for new arrivals.

Trossard, who has been a valuable contributor since joining from Brighton in 2023, is among the players whose future could be reconsidered.

Why Arsenal could consider selling Trossard in the summer

Trossard has often delivered when called upon, providing goals and creativity across multiple attacking positions.

His versatility allows him to play on either wing or as a false nine, making him a useful option in manager Mikel Arteta’s tactical system.

However, Arsenal’s attacking depth has grown considerably in recent seasons. With players such as Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and other attacking options competing for minutes, Trossard has occasionally found himself rotating in and out of the starting lineup.

At 31 years old by the start of next season, Arsenal may view the summer window as an opportunity to generate funds while maintaining the club’s strategy of refreshing the squad with younger players.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested

Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly evaluating a move for the Belgian

international. Newcastle are believed to see Trossard as a reliable addition to their attacking depth, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Anthony Gordon’s future at St. James’ Park.

Trossard’s experience in the Premier League and his ability to operate across the front line make him an attractive option for Eddie Howe, whose team is seeking consistent attacking options to support their ambitions domestically and in Europe.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa reportedly believe the winger would fit naturally into Unai Emery’s tactical system.

Emery values intelligent attackers capable of quick transitions and positional flexibility, qualities that have long been associated with Trossard’s playing style.

