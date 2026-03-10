Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal flags (Photo by Michael Regan, Mike Hewitt, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea is hoping to sign the PSG attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best attacking players in European football right now, and he is a target for Arsenal and Liverpool as well. The player is reportedly valued at €90 million, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are willing to pay up.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Chelsea eye Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea are looking to add more cutting-edge in the final third, and they believe that the Georgian International could be a fundamental pillar of their system next season. The West London club is prepared to pay a premium to get the deal done and is looking to begin negotiations to sign the player.

Reports from Spain claim that Chelsea is emerging as the most attractive option for Kvaratskhelia.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Liverpool can convince the player to join the club. They could use more quality on the flanks as well. Arsenal need an upgrade on Leandro Trossard, and Liverpool need to replace Cody Gakpo.

Kvaratskhelia is a top player

Kvaratskhelia has the quality to transform all three clubs in the attack. He has proved himself in France and in the UEFA Champions League. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football. He could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The asking price is quite steep, but the player can justify the investment. He could be a game-changer for all three clubs. Kvaratskhelia has 15 goal contributions so far this season.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He helped PSG win the league title and the UEFA Champions League last season, and he is at the peak of his career.