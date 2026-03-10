Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea is looking to improve the attacking unit by signing Igor Thiago during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea has a strong interest in the player, and they are now stepping up their efforts to sign the Brazilian. The player has done quite well since moving to the Premier League, scoring 18 goals this season.

Thiago has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Igor Thiago would improve Chelsea

The 24-year-old has shown that he has the quality to succeed in English football, and the opportunity to move to Chelsea could be attractive for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Brentford is willing to sanction his departure. He has been a key player for them, and he has a long-term contract with the club. They will not want to lose him easily. Chelsea might have to pay a premium in order to sign Thiago. He is currently one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is rated highly at Brentford.

Thiago to replace Delap?

Meanwhile, Chelsea needs an upgrade on Liam Delap. The young Englishman has not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and Chelsea needs someone who can replace him properly.

On paper, Thiago looks like the ideal acquisition for them, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Brentford to sell. Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need quality players at their disposal. Improving the attacking unit should be a priority in the summer. Joao Pedro has done quite well for them, and another quality striker to support him would be ideal.