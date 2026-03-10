Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

Mario Lemina scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute, and Liverpool failed to get back into the contest. They had opportunities to find the back of the net, and they will be thoroughly disappointed with the result.

However, the Turkish outfit put them under continuous pressure, and the Premier League side can count themselves lucky to have come away with a narrow defeat here. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can overturn the deficit in the second leg at home.

Jermaine Pennant questions Rio Ngumoha decision

Overall, it was another disappointing performance from the Premier League champions, and former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant has slammed the manager on social media. He questioned Slot’s decision not to bring on Rio Ngumoha.

Pennant wrote on X: “Ok, I’m done with slot now, played 65 mins and man of the match last game. 87 mins gone, every single player has been horrendous, and Rio has not came on…… please anyone tell make it make sense please.”

Ngumoha could have been useful

The youngster has shown time and again that he can inject some much-needed pace and unpredictability in the final third. Liverpool needed some of that against the Turkish outfit today, but Slot chose to bring on Cody Gakpo instead.

The Netherlands International has had a difficult season, and he has not been at his best. Relying on him to deliver the goods has not worked out for Liverpool. Players like Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz were also quite poor today. There is no doubt that the youngster deserved a chance to turn the game in his team’s favour.

Ngumoha is being monitored by top clubs like Real Madrid. He was a target for Manchester United before he joined Liverpool.