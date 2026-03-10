Curtis Jones celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is highly rated at the Spanish club, and he has done quite well for them. His performances have attracted Liverpool’s attention, and they are hoping to make a move in the summer, according to reports from Spain.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Marc Pubill to replace Konate?

Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League champion. They will need to replace the French International and the Spaniard could be a quality long-term acquisition.

Joe Gomez is expected to be on his way out of the club as well. They will need a versatile defender, and the 22-year-old could be ideal for them. Pubill can operate as a central defender or a right back. He will help Liverpool tighten up at the back. The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions could be exciting for him.

Pubill has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past.

Pubill move could be difficult

Pubill is highly rated at Atletico Madrid, and they will not want to lose him easily. He has a contract with them until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure. Liverpool might have to pay a premium in order to sign the 22-year-old defender.

They have looked quite poor defensively this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch if they are serious about winning titles again. It remains to be seen whether they sign the Spanish defender in the coming months.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season by their standards. They could miss out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. It will be interesting to see if they can attract top-quality players without a top-four finish.